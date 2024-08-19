Watch CBS News

Game Day: 1-on-1 With 49ers WR Jauan Jennings

Vern Glenn sits down with 49ers Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings to talk about nearly winning Super Bowl MVP, how his family reacted to the loss to the Chiefs and why he calls the 2024 Niners "loaded." (8-19-24)
