Fremont outreach workers worried encampment ban could also criminalize aid work Kevin Ko reports on a potential encampment ban that could also affect outreach workers. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv