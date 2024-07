Former Oakland Wood Street encampment dweller now in housing One year after the massive Wood Street homeless encampment in Oakland was cleared, Gov. Newsom has ordered all such camps to be cleared from state-owned land. Amanda Hari reports. (7-25-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv