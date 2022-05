Fmr. Warriors Player Kelenna Azubuike Talks About Dubs, The Athletes' Corner And A Great Cause Former Warriors swingman Kelenna Azubuike is back. But he's not on the floor, he's on NBC Sports Bay Area giving smart commentary, analysis and more. BR's Vern Glenn got a chance to talk to Kelenna about his new organization 'The Athletes' Corner' and a great cause, 'Swishes for Dishes,' turning high scores into meals for people who need them.