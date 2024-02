Flood Watch: South Bay officials warily eye Guadalupe River as storms arrive Heavy rain is predicted for Sunday and officials are keeping a close watch on the river in San Jose. John Ramos reports. (2-17-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv