Five East Bay police departments cracking down on unsafe e-bike use among students John Ramos reports on several police departments that are stepping up safety enforcement on students who ride e-bikes. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv