FBI raid on Sheng Thao adds to Oakland political turmoil There was widespread shock inside Oakland City Hall Thursday as word spread about the FBI raid on mayor Sheng Thao. Wilson Walker reports. (6-20-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv