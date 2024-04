Fan enthusiasm snowballing for women's sports Excitement around women's sports is continuing to grow. That energy is carrying through Final Four weekend. Amanda Hari reports. (4-5-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv