Family remembers Blake Mohs killed in Home Depot shooting at sentencing hearing It was an emotional day for the Mohs family as they came to court for the sentencing of the two people who pleaded guilty in the murder of Blake Mohs. Kelsi Thorud reports. (6-7-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv