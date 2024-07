Family of Black sailor unjustly punished in WWII Port Chicago explosion receive exoneration Devin Fehely reports on the exoneration of the Black sailors wrongly punished for wanting safer working conditions after the deadly Port Chicago explosion. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv