East Bay blacksmith transforms guns into garden tools Sculptor and blacksmith John Rogers is part of a national movement that turns surrendered weapons into gardening tools. Itay Hod reports. (8-1-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv