Danville residents stake out 4th of July parade path An annual tradition is underway in Danville as the community gets set for its annual 4th of July parade and residents claims their spot along the route. Lauren Toms reports. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv