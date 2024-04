Central Valley farmers fear groundwater recharge may be hampered by state water policy There are concerns in the Central Valley that, despite two good years of rain, groundwater recharge projects may get squeezed. Wilson Walker reports from Fresno County. (4-4-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv