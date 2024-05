A massive fire gutted the Lake Chabot Public Market building in Castro Valley early Thursday morning. Kevin Ko reports. (5-30-24)

Castro Valley community stunned after fire guts Lake Chabot Public Market A massive fire gutted the Lake Chabot Public Market building in Castro Valley early Thursday morning. Kevin Ko reports. (5-30-24)

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On