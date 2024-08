Black-owned comedy club opens in San Francisco The Function is set to open its doors on Market Street and, when it does, it will make history as the city's first Black-owned comedy club. Kara St Cyr reports. (8-2-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv