Bay Area startup matches college students with homeowners who have spare rooms Itay Hod reports on a startup that is helping college students find housing and save on rent through chores. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv