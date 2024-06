Bay Area artist's "Watermelon Couch" prompts dialogue with Black farmers James Shields took his sculpture "Watermelon Couch" to Alabama and Georgia to strike up conversations with Black farmers. Kenny Choi reports. (6-19-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv