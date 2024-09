BART installs new fare gates and turns old tickets into a fashion design project James Allison from BART talks about new fare gates at the Civic Center, clipper cards replacing old fare tickets, and fashion students ‘Project Doneway’ to say goodbye to BART's old fare tickets. Veronica Macias reports. Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv