Alameda County launching special court to get mentally ill people into housing Max Darrow reports on the beginning of the CARE Court program in Alameda County. Website: http://kpix.com/ YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv