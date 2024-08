Activist's S.F. effort led to recognition of Transgender History Month Last year state lawmakers voted to make California the first state to officially observe Transgender History Month. Itay Hod profiles the person who spearheaded an effort to recognize the month in San Francisco. (8-5-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv