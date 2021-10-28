Amanda Starrantino joined KPIX 5 in October 2021. She is the co-anchor of CBS Bay Area's morning and noon newscasts.

Starrantino comes to KPIX from WRTV in Indianapolis, Indiana where she was an anchor for the evening news. Before her time working in the Midwest, Starrantino was a reporter, weather forecaster and anchor at KSBY News in San Luis Obispo. Previously, Starrantino was a multi-media journalist at WBND in South Bend, Indiana.

A return to the Golden State is a homecoming, Starrantino is a Southern California native. Raised in Simi Valley, she is a graduate of Chapman University in Orange County.

Starrantino holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Television & Broadcast Journalism from Chapman's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts.