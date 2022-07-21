SF General Hospital seeks to identify man critically injured last week

SAN FRANCISCO – Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is seeing help identifying a man admitted to the hospital in critical condition, officials said Wednesday.

According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the patient was found by firefighters around 8 p.m. Saturday at a storefront at 546 Mission Street, in the city's South of Market neighborhood. Officials said the man appears to be about 66-years-old.

Critically injured patient at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital who is unidentified as of July 20, 2022. San Francisco Department of Public Health

The patient is described as a man with graying hair and light brown eyes, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone who may know the patient is urged to contact the San Francisco Sheriff's Office at 628-206-8063.