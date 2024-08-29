X, formerly Twitter, to shutter its San Francisco headquarters on Sept. 13

X, formerly known as Twitter, has revealed when it will permanently close its San Francisco headquarters after the Elon Musk-owned company earlier this year announced plans to move its operations to Texas.

The official closing date will be Friday, Sept. 13, Fortune first reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. X informed employees of the impending office closure in a memo Thursday, according to the publication. New York Times reporter Kate Conger, who covers X, also reported that the headquarters will close Sept. 13.

Twitter was launched in San Francisco in 2006, and its first headquarters was at 164 South Park Ave.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A view of X, formerly Twitter, headquarters on August 06, 2024, in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

X workers had not previously been notified regarding when they'd be relocating, according to a separate Fortune report. Musk in July said he planned to relocate X and rocket maker Space X, which he also owns, from California to Texas, citing his opposition to a recently enacted California law banning school districts from requiring that schools notify parents if their children ask to be referred to by a different pronoun.

"This is the final straw," Musk said in announcing that X would move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, and that Space X would move to Starbase, Texas.

"I did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children," he added.

In a separate post on X, Musk had also complained about what he referred to as "gangs of violent drug addicts" that the billionaire entrepreneur said workers were forced to dodge "just to get in and out of the building," referring to San Francisco's mid-Market Street area, where X's headquarters is located.