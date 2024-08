Mid-Market businesses brace for Musk moving X out of S.F. Small business neighbors of X say Elon Musk's announcement that he'll move the social media company headquarters out of town is just the latest in a serious of setbacks. Kelsi Thorud reports. (8-5-24) Website: http://kpix.com YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/KPIXtv Twitter: http://twitter.com/KPIXtv