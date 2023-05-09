Woman stabbed in neck in Fairfield; Suspect sought

FAIRFIELD -- A man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants was being sought after a brutal stabbing attack on a woman in Fairfield.

Fairfield police said the incident happened Monday at about 3 p.m. on the 1600 block of Travion Court. Officers who responded to reports of a stabbing found a woman with what was described as "a serious stab wound to the neck," according to a press statement.

(L) Timothy Fisher, surveillance image of stabbing suspect Fairfield Police Department

Investigators identified the suspect as 33-year-old Fairfield resident Timothy Fisher. Police said he was spotted walking northbound on Union Avenue shortly after the attack.

Fisher is also wanted for robbery and multiple outstanding warrants, said police.

Police urged anyone who has seen Timothy Fisher or has any tips regarding his possible whereabouts to contact the department's Investigations Unit at (707)428-7600.