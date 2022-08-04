Woman killed, 4-year-old child injured in Santa Cruz pedestrian accident

SANTA CRUZ -- A car struck and killed a 24-year-old woman and injured a 4-year-old child who were walking through an intersection in Santa Cruz early Thursday morning, police said.

Though the child is in stable condition, the woman died from her injuries, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle-pedestrian collision on state Highway 1 and River Street at 12:45 a.m. A car hit the two pedestrians crossing an intersection as it was traveling north on Highway 1, police said.

Officers said the driver fully complied with police investigators and remained at the scene. The cause of the collision is still being investigated, though police said there is no evidence of negligence or impaired driving.

Santa Cruz police tweeted about the fatal crash Thursday morning.

FATAL TRAFFIC COLLISION | SCPD and emergency medical personnel responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision on Highway 1 and River Street at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022. #SantaCruzPolice Media Release https://t.co/gsndScV6I3 pic.twitter.com/NabF4oY6Aw — Santa Cruz Police (@SantaCruzPolice) August 4, 2022

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner will conduct a death investigation, and the woman's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The Highway 1 and River Street intersection has since reopened to traffic.

Anyone with more information on the case is urged to contact Lt. Wes Morey at (831) 420-5857.