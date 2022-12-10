Watch CBS News
Woman fatally stabbed by relative in S.F. Bayview Friday night

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night.

Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m.

Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder.

The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is related to the suspect, police said in a statement.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact SFPD's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 1:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

