Woman fatally stabbed by relative in S.F. Bayview Friday night
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night.
Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m.
Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder.
The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is related to the suspect, police said in a statement.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact SFPD's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.
