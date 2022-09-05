Woman dead, another injured in Bayview shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCNCBS SF) -- Two women were shot in the Bayview District on Sunday night and one women succumbed to her injuries, the San Francisco Police Department announced on Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Oakdale Avenue at approximately 10:44 p.m. where they located two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The women were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and one of them died.

The SFPD homicide detail is investigating. There is no further information at this time.

Anyone who might have information about this case is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.