Woman arrested after speeding over 100 mph the wrong way on Bay Bridge with children in car

SAN FRANCISCO -- CHP officers arrested a woman who led authorities on a high-speed chase after driving the wrong way on the eastbound Bay Bridge with two children in the car early Tuesday morning.

According to Officer Mark Andrews of the San Francisco CHP office, the incident began shortly before 4 a.m. when a CHP officer traveling westbound on the Bay Bridge saw a Honda sedan on the eastbound side of the span driving in the wrong direction at speeds up to 100 mph.

A second CHP officer who was positioned at a construction site near Treasure Island on the eastbound side of the bridge attempted to block the vehicle by ramming it. CHP said the wrong-way driver was able to reverse and flee the scene traveling in the eastbound direction.

According to CHP, the pursuit continued onto southbound 880 before the vehicle got off the freeway and stopped at a home in San Leandro reportedly on Dorchester Avenue. Authorities said the driver -- a 33-year-old woman who was not identified -- exited the vehicle at the residence and was arrested after a short standoff. The two children were located in the vehicle a short time after the suspect was detained.

The suspect and two children were taken to a hospital to be evaluated. CHP said the suspect is still in the hospital and has not been booked into an Alameda County prison, most likely Santa Rita Jail. Authorities have not released the suspect's relationship with the two children, but noted that the suspect will be facing charges that will include child endangerment.