Golden State Valkyries on the road for game against Seattle Storm. Here's how to watch

The Golden State Valkyries are back on the road for a game against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday.

It will be the third time the Valkyries and Storm meet. Golden State is 2-0 against the Storm, and they won overwhelmingly in their last match-up, 84-57.

The Storm are currently 4th in the league with a 13-9 record, and the Valkyries are 8th with a 10-11 record.

Currently, the Valkyries are 3rd in the league for 3-pointers made and 2nd in rebounds per game. The Storm are second in the league for assists per game.

Golden State has lost four of their last five games and are 8th in the league, but share the same record as the #9 team, the Las Vegas Aces.

How to watch the Valkyries vs. Storm

What: Valkyries at Seattle

How: Local TV KPIX+ 44

When: July 16, 2025