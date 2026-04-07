Wine County leaders excited about Southwest Airlines' direct flights to the region

Southwest Airlines is now serving Santa Rosa's Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport, marking the first time the low-cost carrier has operated in Sonoma County.

The move is expected to bring cheaper fares, more travel options, and fewer long drives for North Bay passengers.

It could also have a ripple effect on the local economy.

Local leaders say Southwest's arrival will significantly increase the number of travelers flying in and out of the airport this year, a development they call a major step forward for both convenience and economic growth.

Southwest, one of the nation's largest airlines, marked its debut with an inaugural flight from Las Vegas and a ribbon-cutting celebration.

"It's a huge impact," said airport manager Jon Stout. "We're going to see a lot more visitors, and a lot more opportunities for our local residents. It gives us more travel options."

The airport has been steadily growing in recent years, and Stout projects a 30% increase in available seats compared to last year.

Passengers on the inaugural flight were enthusiastic about the new service.

"It was amazing. I've waited 30 years for this to happen," one traveler said. "Thank you, Santa Rosa!"

Southwest will offer nonstop flights to several major cities, including Las Vegas, Burbank, San Diego and Denver, adding new competition for airlines like Alaska and American.

Travelers say the added competition could translate into lower fares and more flexibility.

"I have to work tomorrow morning," said Stacey Donato, who traveled from North Carolina. "I had to get here by noon today to make sure I'm on time for my clients tomorrow, so that's always a concern."

Southwest executives say that competition benefits customers.

"Competition is great for the customer," said Andrew Watterson, chief operating officer of Southwest Airlines. "We're a pro-consumer company. Having more choices for customers is great, so it's up to us to hustle and win their favor."

For local businesses, especially in Wine Country, the impact could extend beyond convenience.

Thera Buttaro, who runs a real estate and vacation rental business, says easier access could translate into more bookings.

"That will help over time with easier access. Maybe 10 to 20 percent," Buttaro said. "Check back next year, and we'll see."

Tourism leaders say improved air service could also draw more visitors from across the country.

"That connectivity eastward to markets like Chicago and New York, which are really big fans of wine country, is going to make an enormous difference," said Claudia Vecchio, president of Sonoma County Tourism. "It will impact not only the number of visitors, but also overall awareness of Sonoma County as a destination."

More destinations are already in the works. Southwest plans to add seasonal service to Austin starting this fall.

With the addition of Santa Rosa, the airline now operates at 14 airports across California.