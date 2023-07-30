Watch CBS News
Wind-blown car fire on Interstate 580 in Altamont Pass held to 87 acres

A car fire on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 in Livermore ignited vegetation in the Altamont Pass and spread to 87 acres before being contained Saturday night, the Alameda County Fire Department said.

The fire, near North Flynn Road and Carroll Road, was reported at 6:58 p.m. and brought under control around 8:30 p.m., the fire department said.

Cal Fire was called in to help with the blaze, the fire department said.

