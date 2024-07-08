Family of Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants host public celebration of life at Oracle Park

The life of Hall of Fame baseball player Willie Mays will be publicly celebrated by his family and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Oracle Park.

Mays, who died on June 18 at 93, began his career in the Negro Leagues and went on to compile a record of 3,293 hits, 660 career home runs and 12 Gold Gloves in center field.

An exhibit of rarely-seen photographs, artifacts and video that chronicle Mays' life will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

Stadium gates open at 3 p.m. and admission is free, the Giants said on their website.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. It will be broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and KNBR with no commercial interruptions.

For those wishing to offer their condolences, fans can visit sfgiants.com/mays to post their tribute digitally or send letters to the Mays Family in care of the San Francisco Giants, Attention: Forever 24, 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107.