Bay Area sports memorabilia dealer pleads guilty to selling fake Willie Mays items

A Bay Area sports collectible dealer is facing federal prison after pleading guilty to selling fake memorabilia that he claimed was used by legendary Giants slugger and hall of famer Willie Mays, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of California announced that 42-year-old Daniel Damato of Concord pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of wire fraud. Prosecutors said Damato also admitted to obstructing the FBI's investigation into him.

Damato was charged on Oct. 20 in connection with the sales of items between 2022 and 2024 in which he doctored and falsely represented items to make them appear as authentic sports collectibles.

Prosecutors said Damato admitted that in 2023 he sold a baseball bat that he falsely represented as being used by Mays in the 1954 World Series to a victim for $100,000. The item turned out to be a "factory error" bat that was an inch shorter than what Mays used during this career.

After receiving $100,000 from the victim, prosecutors said Damato did not send the victim anything back.

Other fraudulent items sold by Damato included a jersey falsely claimed as being game worn by Mays that was sold for $50,000.

Regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all-time, Mays played more than two decades with the New York and San Francisco Giants. He died in 2024 at the age of 93.

Along with the sales of fraudulent items, prosecutors said Damato contacted at least potential witness to obstruct the government's investigation after the FBI executed a search warrant at his home last year.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Damato is facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Mar. 23, 2026.