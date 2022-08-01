Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning
FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.
The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw Valley
Fire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened.
Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.
