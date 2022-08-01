Watch CBS News
Wildland fire near Fresno prompts evacuation warning

FRESNO -- A fast-growing wildland fire in Fresno County Sunday afternoon has resulted in evacuations and injuries.

Pebble Incident Fire Near Fresno
Pebble Incident -- a fire prompts evacuation warning near Fresno July 31, 2022 CBS Graphic

The blaze, dubbed the Pebble Incident by Cal Fire, was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. in the Sierra Nevada foothills community of Squaw Valley

Fire officials reported that two people have suffered burn injuries and a number of structures are threatened. 

Evacuation warnings have been issued for several locations as the blaze continues to expand beyond an early estimate of 40 acres burned.

