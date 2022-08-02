Wildfire in Fairfield shuts down chunk of Highway 12

Firefighters on the scene of a grass fire along Highway 12 and Beck Avenue in Fairfield on August 2, 2022. Fairfield Fire Department

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Parts of Highway 12 near Fairfield were shut down Tuesday while fire crews battled a 2-alarm wildfire near Beck Avenue, according to fire officials.

The Fairfield Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 12:50, saying that crews were "working a second alarm grass fire Highway 12 and Beck ave."

Fairfield firefighters are working a second alarm grass fire Highway 12 and Beck ave. Highway 12 is closed between Pennsylvania and Beck Avenue in both directions. pic.twitter.com/LJzL8FxiYe — Fairfield Fire Dept. (@Fairfieldfire) August 2, 2022

Minutes later, fire officials noted that "Westbound Hwy 12 traffic from Suisun City will be diverted northbound via Jackson Street into Fairfield," and that such traffic was "encouraged to continue west on Woolner Ave and West Texas St."

Around an hour later, westbound state Highway 12 i reopened but the eastbound lanes remain closed, police said.

PG&E crews were at the scene to investigate the extent of the fire damage, police said.

