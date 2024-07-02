Growing wildfire in Butte County prompts evacuation orders near Oroville

Fire near Oroville prompts evacuation orders Fire near Oroville prompts evacuation orders 00:45

BUTTE COUNTY – Evacuation orders and warnings have gone out in part of Butte County near Oroville due to a wildfire on Tuesday.

Cal Fire has named the incident the Thompson Fire, which started in the area of Cherokee Road and Thompson Flat cemetery.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office says evacuation orders have been issued for Zones 534, 535 and 536 in the Cherokee area of Oroville due to the wildfire.

The fire as seen from the South Oroville wildfire monitoring camera. Alert California

An Evacuation Warning has also been elevated to an Order for Zone 731 in the North East Oroville area.

Zones 954 and 953 are also under Evacuation Warnings, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Cal Fire says the wildfire has grown to 75-100 acres. Ground and air resources are at the scene.