Wild weekend sideshows challenge embattled Antioch police force

ANTIOCH -- A wild predawn sideshow at the Antioch Marina parking lot Sunday resulted in crashes, injuries and an SUV submerged in the San Joaquin River.

"Not surprised. Not surprised but sad," said Kathy Bunton, owner of Delta Kayak Adventures at the marina.

Bunton said sideshows take place in the parking lot almost every weekend.

"It's frustrating -- hopeless in a lot of respects -- because we don't know what we can do. We've gone to our leaders and nothing gets done," Bunton said.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, Antioch officers responded to multiple crashes involving cars leaving the sideshow and fleeing the police.

Investigators said a white car plowed into a black car at high speed near G Street and West 9th Street. The white car also sheared off a fire hydrant sending a geyser of water about 15 feet into the air.

Paramedics transported the female driver in the black car to the hospital. Police said they arrested the driver of the white car after he was treated at the hospital.

They believe his was one of at least 50 cars that were spinning doughnuts in the parking lot.

Officers said an SUV crashed into a water main in front of the harbormaster's office resulting in another geyser. The SUV also struck a large concrete garbage bin. That driver also fled the scene.

Police also found a Suburban SUV in the San Joaquin river at the end of a dock. They think someone drove it into the river after the sideshow. It was unclear if the vehicle was stolen.

"Something's got to be done because businesses like mine and Smith's Landing [a seafood restaurant at the marina], they just can't go on like that. People don't feel comfortable coming down," Bunton said.

"I feel sorry for Smith's Landing. It's a nice restaurant. Good food, good service but things like this will make us not want to come down here anymore." Maureen Desmond, who dined at the restaurant, told KPIX.

Several people said sideshow participants don't care that the city police department is a block away.

"This is almost a badge of honor for people to be able to do this directly in front of the police department and that needs to stop," said Antioch District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica.

The city recently added speed bumps in the parking lot but business owners say that did not deter sideshows. Councilman Barbanica is talking to city staff about adding other rubber barriers.

He's also asking the city to request help from the CHP and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. They don't have enough patrol officers since many Antioch officers are being investigated by the FBI as part of a text message scandal.

"If you look at a 7-beat system with 31 officers assigned to patrol for a 24/7 operation, the math does not add up," Councilman Barbanica said.

Bunton hopes help comes soon.

"Maybe getting a gate like at the Richmond Marina where you have to pay to get in," Bunton said.

There's already a law that provides for fining sideshow drivers and impounding their cars. Now Antioch is considering a city ordinance that would allow for citing sideshow spectators.