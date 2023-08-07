Driver allegedly fleeing Antioch sideshow seriously injures woman in crash, police say

ANTIOCH — A woman suffered major injuries after a suspected sideshow participant crashed into her car while fleeing police early Sunday in Antioch.

Police received multiple reports at approximately 2:51 a.m. about a sideshow developing at the Antioch Marina Harbor and Smith's Landing parking lots.

As officers set up to disperse the sideshow, a vehicle fled the marina at a high rate of speed with no lights on, police said.

An officer initially followed the vehicle, but called off the chase because the officer saw the fleeing vehicle's hood was blocking the windshield.

The vehicle crashed into another car at West Ninth and G Street, causing major injury to an unrelated Antioch woman in her 50s and damaging a city water hydrant.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The 21-year-old male driver fled from the crashed car but was caught by police after a short foot chase. He was arrested on suspicion of felony reckless driving and felony hit and run. He also had a no bail warrant out of Santa Clara County for sideshow activity.

The sideshow at the marina continued until a vehicle spun into the water and another vehicle collided with a water hydrant and a water main at the Smith's Landing parking lot. Neither driver was identified as each fled from the scene prior to police arrival.