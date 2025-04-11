Why some Bay Area stores are clocking in for work at a car dealership

Some Bay Area workers are clocking in at a dealership. Here's why

Some Bay Area workers are clocking in at a dealership. Here's why

Some Bay Area workers are clocking in at a dealership. Here's why

In uncertain economic times, people may be hesitant to go out and spend money. But now some stores are opening up their doors for a whole different reason.

Instead of shoppers, they are welcoming people who want to get some work done or just hang out.

Instead of hitting the road, 33-year-old Stephanie Cowan hit "send" from the backseat of an electric SUV parked smack dab in the middle of a car dealership.

"It makes me feel creative and helps me get out of my funk at home," Cowan said.

As a photographer, her go-to editing spot nowadays is a six-figure floor model.

"Yesterday I felt amazing. I got so much work done and I was like, great. I'm going to go back again today and I'm going to get these edits in," she said.

Welcome to San Francisco's hottest new co-working space, also known as the Rivian.

There are no fees, no chatty baristas, just peace, power, and plenty of legroom.

Anthony Amador, Rivian's sales manager, says they had the extra space and figured, why not put it to good use?

"Rather than just having a plain boring showroom, this is a place where you can interact and engage," he said.

And, yes, the hope is that people see the product too.

"I mean, we're not going to discourage that," he said.

From Google to Lululemon to Patagonia, more brands are reimagining retail, turning stores into gathering spots, community hubs, or what sociologists call "third places."

It's not home, not work, but something in between.

Dr. Gwendolyn Purifoye, an urban sociologist at the University of Notre Dame, said third places build goodwill and keep the brand top of mind even when no one's buying.

"The name of these companies are in the mouth of folks who are talking about it every day and not just when they're going to make a large purchase or when they're just going shopping," she said.

As for Cowan, it's a way to get her work done without the pressure of buying that second or third cup of coffee.

"Coffee shops are made that very clear right? this is not a place to work. this is a place to have coffee and leave," she said.

Perhaps the only downside is the occasional pop-in from a stranger looking to test-drive your office.