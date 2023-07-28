FBI finds IED, ammo and Nazi propaganda inside Reseda man's home FBI finds IED, ammo and Nazi propaganda inside Reseda man's home 03:30

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested an alleged white supremacist calling for the mass murder of Jews following a joint task force raid of his Reseda home.

"As alleged, this convicted felon affiliated with a violent white supremacist group who espouses horrific acts of violence against Jews appears to be manufacturing firearms and possessing an improvised explosive device," said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. "The potential danger to the community cannot be overstated. We will continue to investigate this matter to ensure that this defendant is held accountable for his crimes, and to keep our community safe from acts of violence motivated by racist and hateful ideology."

FBI raids a Reseda home and finds possible explosive-making materials. Bomb technicians investigate. KCAL News

According to the United States Department of Justice, Ryan Scott Bradford was affiliated with the "racially motivated violent extremist group" called the San Fernando Valley Peckerwoods.

The Peckerwoods originated in California state prisons and have been part of racially motivated violence, drug and illegal firearms trafficking and fraud.

"The defendant is a self-described anti-Semite associated with a white supremacist group which espouses the hatred of Jews and other minorities," said Donald Alway, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office. "Hateful rhetoric that crosses the line into violence will get the attention of law enforcement and those who engage in such extremism will be held accountable should they act upon their violent rhetoric."

Inside his Reseda home, federal and local law enforcement agents found several firearm parts allowing a gun to be converted from semi to fully automatic and an apparent improvised explosive device, commonly referred to as an IED. Additionally, they found two 3-D printers, one of which had swastikas painted on it, various forms of Nazi Propaganda and over 100 rounds of ammunition.

Federal prosecutors said he was prohibited from possessing ammunition because of a 2012 burglary conviction.

Law enforcement first learned of Bradford after receiving a criminal complaint alleging he used online forums to post racist remarks against Jewish people, which includes calling for mass murder and genocide of Jews.

Investigators said they established his connection to the Peckerwoods after discovering an Amazon account with the username "Peck Erwood" and a woodpecker avatar connected to the racist extremist group. He also allegedly used usernames with Peckerwood references on the online messaging app Telegram.

Prosecutors claim he used Telegram to send links and instructional manuals about hand grenades, biological warfare and the "Aryan Revolution." He's also accused of offering to make firearms and firearms parts for other using 3-D printers.

At his home investigators found a calendar marked with a handwritten note stating: "New Year's Resolution: Take over the world — save Aryan race *Bake every single Jew*"

According to the criminal complaint, Bradford is also accused of coordinating the distribution of methamphetamine.

"Dangerous individuals that conspire to distribute synthetic drugs, such as methamphetamine, are driving addiction and death in our communities," said DEA Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner.

Bradford faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for a drug conspiracy charge and up to 15 years for an ammunition possession charge.