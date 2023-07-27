Watch CBS News
FBI raid of Reseda home finds possible explosive materials

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Federal and local law enforcement agents found "items of concern" during a Reseda home raid Thursday morning.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said after serving a search warrant at a home near White Oak Avenue and Saticoy Streets, agents found possible explosive-making material.

FBI raids a Reseda home and finds possible explosive-making materials. Bomb technicians investigate. KCAL News

The agency reported that the area is closed to traffic as a precaution while bomb technicians and investigators decide if there is a threat or not.

The Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are assisting.

This is a developing story.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 2:09 PM

