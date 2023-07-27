FBI raid of Reseda home finds possible explosive materials
Federal and local law enforcement agents found "items of concern" during a Reseda home raid Thursday morning.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said after serving a search warrant at a home near White Oak Avenue and Saticoy Streets, agents found possible explosive-making material.
The agency reported that the area is closed to traffic as a precaution while bomb technicians and investigators decide if there is a threat or not.
The Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration are assisting.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.