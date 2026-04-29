Multiple copper thefts impacting AT&T phone, internet service in west Sonoma County

Authorities in Sonoma County are seeking help from the public after a series of copper wire thefts have led to phone and internet service disruptions in the western part of the county.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that deputies assigned to rural areas have received "numerous" reports of copper wire being stolen from AT&T-owned utility poles since February. Impacted communities include Petaluma, Windsor, Sebastopol, Graton, Forestville and Freestone.

"In these incidents, unknown suspect(s) have reportedly cut down the lines, stripped the protective coating, and removed the copper wiring inside, often leaving the outer casing behind," the sheriff's office said on social media. "These thefts have disrupted phone and internet service for AT&T customers in the affected areas until repairs can be completed."

Deputies believe the thefts took place during the overnight hours, in remote locations throughout the county.

Residents are urged to be vigilant overnight and to report any suspicious vehicles parked on roadways or in driveways to the sheriff's office Dispatch Center at 707-565-2121.

Anonymous tips can be sent by visiting www.sonomasheriff.gov/silentwitness.