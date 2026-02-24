Watch CBS News
Man, woman killed in shooting in West San Jose parking lot

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

Police in San Jose have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found fatally shot in a parking lot Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 11:35 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of El Paseo de Saratoga in West San Jose following reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male and adult female, who were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, police said the shooting was an isolated incident. Additional details were not immediately available.

Police said the parking lot would be closed for several hours as the department's Homicide Unit is investigating.

