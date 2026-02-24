Man, woman killed in shooting in West San Jose parking lot

Police in San Jose have launched a homicide investigation after two people were found fatally shot in a parking lot Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 11:35 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of El Paseo de Saratoga in West San Jose following reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male and adult female, who were both pronounced deceased at the scene.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, police said the shooting was an isolated incident. Additional details were not immediately available.

Police said the parking lot would be closed for several hours as the department's Homicide Unit is investigating.