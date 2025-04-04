Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 wounded after overnight shooting in West Oakland

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

One man has died and another man was wounded following a shooting in West Oakland early Friday morning, police said.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to the 1400 block of Filbert Street on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds.

Paramedics responded and took both victims to a local hospital. One of the victims died, while the second victim was listed in "stable condition," police said.

The deceased victim's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact homicide investigators at 510-238-3821 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950. Videos or images that could help the investigation should be sent by emailing cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

