West Oakland BART station closed after fatality reported
The West Oakland BART station is closed and major delays are being reported on the transit system Friday due to a fatality at the station, officials said.
Around 2 p.m., the agency first announced a delay due to a "major medical emergency." Several minutes later, BART officials said trains were not stopping at West Oakland and that there was no Green Line or Red Line service.
The Oakland Fire Department said around 2:40 p.m. that fire personnel were at the station to recover the body of a deceased person. While the scene was secure, the station had been evacuated.
Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.
As of 3:15 p.m., the station remains closed and there is no Green Line or Red Line service.
Riders traveling to Berryessa or Richmond are urged to use the Orange Line to complete their trips. AC Transit is also providing free bus service to affected riders.
In addition to the issues at West Oakland, BART said around 3:30 p.m. that there was a 20 minute delay on the Yellow Line due to an equipment problem at Orinda station. Trains are single tracking through the area.