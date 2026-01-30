West Oakland BART station closed after fatality reported

The West Oakland BART station is closed and major delays are being reported on the transit system Friday due to a fatality at the station, officials said.

Around 2 p.m., the agency first announced a delay due to a "major medical emergency." Several minutes later, BART officials said trains were not stopping at West Oakland and that there was no Green Line or Red Line service.

There is a major delay at West Oakland in all directions due to a major medical emergency. Trains are not stopping at West Oakland and the station is currently closed. There is no Green or Red Line service at this time. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) January 30, 2026

The Oakland Fire Department said around 2:40 p.m. that fire personnel were at the station to recover the body of a deceased person. While the scene was secure, the station had been evacuated.

Transit Advisory: Oakland Fire is on scene for an incident at West Oakland BART. Fire personnel are currently in the process of recovering the body of a deceased individual. The scene is secure but the station has been evacuated. Follow @SFBART for any further updates. — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) January 30, 2026

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

As of 3:15 p.m., the station remains closed and there is no Green Line or Red Line service.

Riders traveling to Berryessa or Richmond are urged to use the Orange Line to complete their trips. AC Transit is also providing free bus service to affected riders.

In addition to the issues at West Oakland, BART said around 3:30 p.m. that there was a 20 minute delay on the Yellow Line due to an equipment problem at Orinda station. Trains are single tracking through the area.