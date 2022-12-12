Weekend storm causes damage at Morgan Hill animal rescue center

MORGAN HILL -- The Alma Bonita Animal Rescue was still a muddy mess two days after Saturday's powerful storm barreled through the mountains outside Morgan Hill.

"We had panels flying off the corrugated metal roofs. And then we had one of our enclosures completely collapse on a goat," says Alma Bonita Owner Sheila Murphy.

The storm downed trees and ripped up several enclosures used to protect the animals at night. Alma Bonita is home to 87 animals. Most are rescues; all are beloved.

"Dogs and cats are typically able to be tended to in local shelters, but large farm animals aren't. So, we filled that need," she said.

While caring for the animals is a labor of love, it is not cheap. So, the owners were on a salvage mission to see how many of the enclosures could spared and repaired, hoping to save themselves the expense of buying new ones.

"We're a non-profit. We try to save every dime we can. Rebuilding it -- even if it's not perfectly square -- serves its purpose for the evening," says Sheila's father Joseph Freimuth who pitched in to make repairs.

And while the rain was much needed, it is also a reminder of Mother Nature's power when unleashed. The owners of Alma Bonita say the break between the storms is giving them time dry out and clean up at least some of the damage that's been done.

"We are in mountain lion territory. So, we always have to make sure they have a safe enclosure to sleep in and not be exposed to the mountain lion. We also need to keep really close tabs on the weather," Sheila said.