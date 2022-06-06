Weekend rains help, but wildfire season begins in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- While acknowledging a rare June weekend rainstorm brought some relief, fire officials in Santa Rosa and in other San Francisco Bay Area communities say wildfire season has officially begun.

The region still is in the grips of worsening drought conditions and the forecast is for bone-dry, triple digit temperatures by the end of the week.

"Despite another round of late season rains, recent fire activity and above average temperature this week make the declaration necessary to help ensure the community is better prepared for an active fire season," Santa Rosa fire officials said in a statement,

So the weekend rain did help to lower the fire danger temporarily. Blue line is a proxy for fire danger, in this case across the North Bay and clearly shows the downward trend in response to Sunday rainfall. Good news ahead of warming trend for later this week. pic.twitter.com/5k5YWzC8uK — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) June 6, 2022

Weather service meteorologist Ryan Walburn said the moisture levels, particularly in the North Bay, did improve but the warming trend later this week will quickly dry out the hillsides.

In the North Bay, Mount Tamalpais came in with the highest total for the region from Sunday's rain, with more than 2 inches, followed by Mill Valley at 1.96.

Elsewhere around the Bay Area, records were set in downtown San Francisco, which received 0.23 of an inch and beat the previous record of 0.15.

At the Oakland Museum, .28 of an inch fell, a record for June 5 as no measurable rainfall had ever been recorded on that day. It also beat the June average at the museum of .20.

Walburn said the warming trend will start Thursday, with the highest temperatures in the triple digits in some areas on Friday.