Weather service issues freeze warning for parts of Bay Area, Salinas Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the North Bay and Interior Valleys through Saturday morning.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to between 28 and 32 degrees in areas covered by the advisory, which include parts of Santa Clara and San Benito Counties, down through interior Monterey County including the Santa Lucia Mountains, Salinas Valley and Gabilan Range.

According to NWS meteorologists, clear sky conditions and generally light winds prevail over the region Saturday morning as high pressure builds in from the eastern Pacific. As such, temperatures have fallen into the upper 20s in the coldest interior spots, mid/upper 30s inland and into the 40s near San Francisco and adjacent bay shoreline.

Vulnerable people should be checked on as the conditions can be dangerous for those outside. Plants and pets should be brought in if possible. Outdoor plumbing could also be affected.

The advisory expires at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Another mid/upper level trough will drop southward into the Great Basin as an inside slider from Sunday into Monday. This will bring another round of strong and gusty offshore winds to the Bay Area and Central Coast, strongest in the higher peaks and ridges of the North Bay and East Bay. This offshore flow will result in slightly warmer, yet still chilly, overnight temperatures, according to the NWS.

The NWS also forecasted that offshore winds would gradually weaken early in the upcoming week as high pressure builds back inland over the state. This will also allow for a gradual warming trend by mid/late week along with continued dry weather conditions.