Heavy rain and localized flooding in the Bay Area prompted Waymo to suspend its driverless vehicle service on Wednesday, the company announced.

The Waymo app indicated at around 11 a.m. that its robotaxi service would be paused until road conditions improved and the forecast looks clear. The vehicles have previously had trouble avoiding flooded streets in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, forcing the Mountain View-based company to pause service in those cities in May.

A notice on the Waymo app indicating service suspended because of weather, Nov. 18, 2026. Waymo

A torrent of rain on Wednesday led to flooded streets and intersections across the Bay Area. In San Francisco, a Waymo robotaxi temporarily blocked traffic at the flooded intersection of Oak Street at Cole Street adjacent to the Panhandle.

@Waymo your car is blocking the shallowest out of all the flooded lanes on Oak in SF and creating a hazard that’s getting worse. What is your plan here? @bilalmahmood @DanielLurie @Scott_Wiener pic.twitter.com/PAi6OmZWWc — Julia Daniel (@julia_n_daniel) November 18, 2026

Another Waymo vehicle was seen disabled and blocking traffic Wednesday morning at a flooded portion of Bayshore Boulevard at Industrial Street just east of U.S. Highway 101 and north of Interstate Highway 280.

A Waymo autonomous vehicle (L) appears stopped in front of a flooded portion on Bayshore Boulevard at Industrial Street in San Francisco, Nov. 18, 2026. KPIX

The suspension of service comes a day after word from the California DMV that it blocked Waymo robotaxis from using freeways in the state because of ongoing incidents involving entering construction zones and other freeway incidents.

The service was still paused as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.